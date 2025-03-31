Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Update

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 193,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Banzai International Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI opened at $1.14 on Monday. Banzai International has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.47% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

