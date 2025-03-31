Allianz SE Makes New $319,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Down 4.4 %
BN opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
