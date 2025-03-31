S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $126,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 53.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $502.33 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.