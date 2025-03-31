C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $201,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CF opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

