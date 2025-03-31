Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,915,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of COF opened at $173.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

