Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $462,910,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Datadog by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $101.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.95. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at $47,745,481.08. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at $37,986,009.75. The trade was a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

