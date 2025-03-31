Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Symetra Investment Management Co

Symetra Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 802,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 57.6% of Symetra Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Symetra Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $232,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $273.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

