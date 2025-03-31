Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,283 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $50,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $108.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.