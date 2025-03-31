Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.