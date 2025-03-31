Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,095 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.58 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

