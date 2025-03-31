Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 7,674,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 7,804,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.46 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Stock Down 14.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £17.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Upland Resources Company Profile

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

