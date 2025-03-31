Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in March

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Toray Industries Price Performance

Toray Industries stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.74. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.