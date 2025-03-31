United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 108,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
United Internet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,950,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.
United Internet Company Profile
