United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in March

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,950,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

