Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in March

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Toho Gas Stock Performance
Shares of Toho Gas stock opened at C$25.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.55. Toho Gas has a 52 week low of C$25.75 and a 52 week high of C$25.75.
About Toho Gas
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toho Gas
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.