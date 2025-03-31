Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

