RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 28.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in CVS Health by 25,484.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus set a $77.00 price target on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

CVS stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

