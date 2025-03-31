Cannell & Spears LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cannell & Spears LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cannell & Spears LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $85,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,628 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,007,698.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,007,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 41,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,566,000 after purchasing an additional 810,807 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $296.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.41. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.