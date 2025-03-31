Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE PH opened at $600.78 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $658.39 and its 200 day moving average is $655.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

