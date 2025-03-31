Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $627.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.27 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $686.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $755.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.