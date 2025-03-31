Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 229,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,446,000 after acquiring an additional 931,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,301 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.