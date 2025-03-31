Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 229,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,446,000 after acquiring an additional 931,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,301 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
