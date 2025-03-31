Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Issues Earnings Results

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.04 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Portmeirion Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

Portmeirion Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:PMP opened at GBX 161.27 ($2.09) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The stock has a market cap of £22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 121.50 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.90 ($3.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

