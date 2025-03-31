Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Petershill Partners Stock Down 2.3 %
LON:PHLL opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 178.40 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 286.50 ($3.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.76.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- What is a support level?
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.