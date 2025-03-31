Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Petershill Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

LON:PHLL opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 178.40 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 286.50 ($3.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.76.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

