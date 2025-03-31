Riggs Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,106 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,371,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $543.24 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.74 and its 200 day moving average is $607.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

