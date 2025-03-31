Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

AMD stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

