Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

ATUUF stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.69.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

