Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
ATUUF stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.69.
About Tenaz Energy
