Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 33.4%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Azrieli Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS AZRGF opened at $69.75 on Monday. Azrieli Group has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $86.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24.
About Azrieli Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azrieli Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Lululemon Pulls Back Into Classic Dip-Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.