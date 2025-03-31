Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.50 to $20.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.86 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

