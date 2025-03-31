Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 250.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.