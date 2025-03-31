D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $344,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,500 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $201.56 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.