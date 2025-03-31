Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 782 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

