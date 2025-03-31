Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,850 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

