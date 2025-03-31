2,515 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total transaction of $1,486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,295.48. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $155.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average of $132.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $159.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

