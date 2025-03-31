Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 162,649 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,649 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $27,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $187.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 520.95, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.82. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,153.92. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $52,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,845,281.32. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,180 shares of company stock worth $7,159,763. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

