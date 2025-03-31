Seven Mile Advisory Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 864,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,504,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $111.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 302.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 854.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
