Everstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

