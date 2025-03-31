Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,415 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2,796.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,463,978,000 after acquiring an additional 490,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,609,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

