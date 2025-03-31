Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,613,000 after buying an additional 621,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,843,000 after buying an additional 3,824,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.