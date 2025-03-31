Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 28th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Venus Acquisition, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and Endeavor Group are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic worth based on fundamental analysis. They typically have lower price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios and are considered attractive by investors seeking bargains with the potential for market re-evaluation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,039,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,733,188. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $8.47 on Friday, reaching $526.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,023. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $537.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.41. 5,849,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,317,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.12.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $47.53. 29,091,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,056,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of NASDAQ:VENA traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 76,550,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $41.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,651,838 shares. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Endeavor Group (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,272,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

