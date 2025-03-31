D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 131 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 168,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.