Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 289.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.36.

View Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $668.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $672.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.