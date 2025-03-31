Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 289.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
MCK opened at $668.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $672.00.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
