Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $491.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $556.28 and its 200 day moving average is $532.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

