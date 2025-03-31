Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of HPE opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

