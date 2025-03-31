B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,183,234.11. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $174.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.12 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.