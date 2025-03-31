Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,018,560. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $144.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

