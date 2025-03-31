Summit Securities Group LLC Invests $27,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $2,584,490,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $176.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

