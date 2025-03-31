Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTTF opened at $16.10 on Monday. Toyo Tire has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

About Toyo Tire

See Also

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

