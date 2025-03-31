Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,836,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 888,566 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the third quarter valued at $5,845,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,234,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 930,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 270,773 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Greenfire Resources by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFR opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Greenfire Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $381.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

