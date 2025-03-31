Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $168,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 2.3 %

Welltower stock opened at $153.39 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.61.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

