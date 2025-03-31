Allianz SE Buys Shares of 6,949 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,582.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $165.93 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.73 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

