HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 621.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,136 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

